Gujarat records 1,190 coronavirus cases; 17 die, 1,193 recover

With 1,190 new coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's tally rose to 91,329 on Thursday, the state Health Department said. As many as 17 persons with the COVID-19 infection died across the state during the same period, taking the toll to 2,964, said a release from the Health Department. Also, 1,193 persons recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of such cases to 73,501, it said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:43 IST
With 1,190 new coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's tally rose to 91,329 on Thursday, the state Health Department said. As many as 17 persons with the COVID-19 infection died across the state during the same period, taking the toll to 2,964, said a release from the Health Department.

Also, 1,193 persons recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of such cases to 73,501, it said. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 91,329, new cases 1,190, deaths 2,964, discharged 73,501, active cases 14,864, people tested so far 20,45,951.

