PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:10pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:12 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:10pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:10pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 2985 2309 41 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 393090 295248 3633 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 3555 2563 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 96771 76962 274 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 128849 109696 662 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 3564 1977 43 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 24386 14145 229 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 167604 150027 4369 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 15483 11867 171 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 91329 73501 2964 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 59298 48690 646 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 5411 3883 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 35135 26721 671 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 33311 22486 362 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 309792 219554 5232 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 66760 43761 267 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 2451 1580 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 58181 44453 1306 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 733568 531563 23444------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 5725 3957 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 2114 895 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 974 473 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 3784 2735 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 90986 65323 448 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 12434 7761 190 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 47836 30972 1256 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 75303 58936 998 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 1486 1076 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 403242 343930 6948 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 114483 86095 788 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 9927 6697 85 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 17277 11775 228 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 208419 152893 3217 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 150772 121046 3017 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 3376285 2573040 61595------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 75468 59197 1047 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 33,10,234 and the death toll at 60,472. The ministry said that 25,23,771 people have so far recovered from the infection.

