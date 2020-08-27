Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 hits dwindling Andaman tribe, 10 test positive

Health authorities had sent a team to Strait Island after six members of the tribe contracted the virus in Port Blair recently. Out of 37 samples tested, four more from the Great Andamanese tribe were found to be positive, Health Department Deputy Director and Nodal Officer Avijit Roy told PTI.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:30 IST
COVID-19 hits dwindling Andaman tribe, 10 test positive

The Great Andamanese tribe, whose population is on the wane in the Union Territory, has been struck by COVID-19, with 10 of its members testing positive for the virus, officials said on Thursday. Health authorities had sent a team to Strait Island after six members of the tribe contracted the virus in Port Blair recently.

Out of 37 samples tested, four more from the Great Andamanese tribe were found to be positive, Health Department Deputy Director and Nodal Officer Avijit Roy told PTI. Roy said some of the coronavirus positive tribe members have been admitted to hospital, while others are in home quarantine.

The tribe has a little over 50 members now, the officials added. Andaman and Nicobar Islands' COVID-19 tally stood at 2,985, while 2,309 people have recovered from the disease. The remote archipelago has so far recorded 41 coronavirus deaths.

PTI CORR RBT RBT.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mali's deposed president returns home under tight security

Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita returned home after being detained for 10 days by the ruling military junta that staged a coup detat last week, a family member said Thursday. Keita was detained by the military on Aug. 18 when...

Canada says tensions did not 'necessarily' end COVID-19 vaccine partnership with China

The end to a partnership on a coronavirus vaccine between Chinese firm CanSino Biologics and Canadas National Research Council was not necessarily tied to diplomatic tensions between the two countries, Canadas foreign minister said on Thurs...

Centre 'betraying' federalism by 'refusing' to pay GST compensation to states: Sisodia

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday accused the Centre of betraying federalism by refusing to pay GST compensation to states, and demanded it take loan from the RBI on behalf of the city government which he said is facing a reven...

Farmer outfit stages protest over milk procurement prices

A farmer organisation led by former Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti staged a protest near here on Thursday in support of its various demands, including a hike in milk procurement prices. Members of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana staged the prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020