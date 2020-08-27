Two more coronavirus deaths in Chandigarh, biggest single-day spike of 188 cases

Two more deaths due to coronavirus were reported from Chandigarh, pushing the death toll to 43 while a record 188 new cases took the tally to 3,564 on Thursday. A 75-year-old coronavirus positive man succumbed to COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday, as per the medical bulletin.

A 54-year-old man, who contracted the infection, died on Thursday at the Government Medical College and Hospital here. He had respiratory failure and cardiac arrest, as per the bulletin. The fresh cases were detected in many areas including Sectors 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 12, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 35, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, Maloya, Mauli Jagran and Mani Majra.

There are 1,544 active cases as of now. A total 181 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection. A total of 1,977 people have been cured so far, as per the bulletin.

A total of 27,567 samples have been taken for testing so far out of which 23,783 tested negative while reports in 92 cases were still awaited..