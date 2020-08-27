Union Jal Shakti Minister discusses progress of Jal Jeevan Mission with Goa CM

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday held a meeting with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant through video conference to discuss the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the state. Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is under implementation in partnership with states to provide drinking water to every rural household of the country by 2024. Goa is planning 100 per cent tap connections to all households by 2020-21. Out of 2.6 lakh households in the coastal state, 2.29 lakh have household tap connections, an official statement said. In 2019-20, the state could provide only 1,025 household tap connections. In 2020-21, 4,500 households have been be provided with tap connections so far, the statement added.

Sawant assured that household tap connections to remaining households in rural areas of the state will be provided, it said. Shekhawat also requested the Goa chief minister to work in a 'campaign mode' and enable the households of marginalised sections of society with tap connections.

He said priority should be given on saturating villages in water scarce areas and aspirational districts, SC/ ST dominated villages and habitations and Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana villages, the statement added..