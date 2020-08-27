Left Menu
Participation of trusts, NGOs sought as 'sector partners' in Jal Jeevan Mission

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 22:20 IST
The Jal Shakti Ministry has sought participation of foundations, trusts, NGOs, community based organisations (CBOs) to work closely with the Jal Jeevan Mission as 'sector partners', a statement said on Thursday. Organisations with a wide outreach and impact are expected to be associated with the mission, it said. “Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti has sought interest from foundations, trusts, NGOs, Community Based Organisations (CBOs), Voluntary Organisations (VOs) to work closely with the mission as 'Sector Partner'," it said. “Organisations proactively working in the sectors such as water, sanitation and hygiene, natural resources management, community engagement, capacity building and awareness generation, education, health, tribal development, gender and equity with wide outreach and impact are expected to be associated with the mission,” it said. Interested agencies would have to submit their applications online by September 16, 2020 for consideration and the details are available on -- jalshakti-ddws.gov.in, it said. The ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide tapped water connection to every rural household by 2024.

The mission plans to holistically address the challenges like depleting water sources, increasing water quality issues, lack of in-village infrastructure, poor operation and maintenance, lack of resource efficiency, competing water demands from various sectors. There are many organisations, individuals working in the field of water that have shown genuine interests to be partners in the mission, it said. “Thus, by engaging Sector Partners, JJM aims to harness the huge potential of the local community through VOs, NGOs, social service and charity organisations, and professionals working in drinking water sector, who are willing to work towards mobilising and enhancing the capacities of the communities to achieve the goal of the mission,” it said.

