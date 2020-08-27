Builders protest outside BJP MLA's house, seek action to trace missing realtor from Ghaziabad

A group of builders staged a sit-in outside the residence of Muradnagar BJP MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi on Thursday raising demands to trace abducted realtor Vikram Tyagi, who has been missing for more than two months. Ashwani Tyagi, who was heading the protest, told PTI that till such time that builder Vikram Tyagi (37) remains untraceable, the builder associations and other social groups would stage similar protests outside the houses of elected representatives and officials of the district.

Ashwani, who is also the president of the Ghaziabad Builders Association, expressed his anguish at the lax approach shown by the police in the case as they have not been able to find Vikram even after two months of his kidnapping. He alleged that the elected MLAs and MP of BJP never took any initiative on it and all of them have been silent spectators in the case.

Vikram Tyagi was kidnapped on June 26 when he was returning home in KDP Savanna society of Raj Nagar Extension area of the district. The realtor's car was found abandoned behind a roadside eatery in Titawi village of Muzaffarnagar district.

Ashwani warned that if the police do not manage to trace Vikram's whereabouts soon, then, protest rallies would be carried out in Ghaziabad and other districts of western UP..