SGPC acts against officials over missing copies of Guru Granth Sahib

Apex gurdwara body SGPC on Thursday sacked several of its officials and accepted the resignation of its chief secretary following the disclosure that hundreds of copies of Guru Granth Sahib went missing between 2013 and 2015. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee took the drastic action on directions of the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, following the disclosure three days ago that 328 ‘saroopas’ (copies) of the holy book of Sikhs have gone missing.

The SGPC took the action after holding its executive body meeting here. The dismissed officials included accountant Jujhar Singh, junior secretary Gurbachan Singh, clerk Baj Singh and helper Dalbir Singh besides one more employee, said SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal on Thursday.

A criminal case too would be registered against them, he said adding the resignation of the SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh also has been accepted. He further informed that a private binder, Jaspreet Singh, has been blacklisted.

He said SGPC finance secretary Satinder Singh, assistant finance secretary Nishan Singh, the Religious Promotion Committee secretary Manjeet Singh, publication supervisor Gurmukh Singh have been suspended with immediate effect and a departmental enquiry has been ordered against them. Longowal said legal action would be initiated against former chief Secretary Harchran Singh for not taking action against the erring officials in the case of missing copies of Guru Granth Sahib.

On August 24, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had said a total 328 copies of Guru Granth Sahib were found missing during 2013 and 2015 after thorough checking of ledgers that keep a record of the sale of the copies of the holy book. Jathedar had said it had happened allegedly in connivance with the staff working at the SGPC press.