Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Number of entry points to Delhi metro stations to be heavily curtailed whenever it reopens'

The Yellow Line or Line 2 which connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon has 38 stations and 116 entry points. And, whenever the services resume, only 39 gates and frisking sides are planned to be kept open to comply with COVID-19 safety norms, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 23:04 IST
'Number of entry points to Delhi metro stations to be heavily curtailed whenever it reopens'
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The number of entry points to Delhi Metro stations will be heavily curtailed to ensure compliance with COVID-19 distancing norms, whenever the services resume, sources said on Thursday. The Delhi Metro has been closed since March 22 when the Janata Curfew was observed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. A nationwide lockdown came into force from March 25. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had on Sunday said that it was prepared to resume operations whenever directed by the government. "The DMRC has 10 lines spanning 242 stations with 671 entry points. Whenever the services resume, only 257 gates and frisking sides are planned to be kept open to comply with COVID-19 safety norms," a source said.

However, the arrangement is only in planning phase as of now and the entry points figures could be revised before the resumption of services, whenever that happens, he said. Red Line or Line 1 which connects Shaheed Sthal in Ghaziabad to Rithala in Delhi has 31 stations and 70 entrance points, the source said.

And, whenever the services resume, only 32 gates and frisking sides are planned to be kept open, the source said. The Yellow Line or Line 2 which connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon has 38 stations and 116 entry points.

And, whenever the services resume, only 39 gates and frisking sides are planned to be kept open to comply with COVID-19 safety norms, he said. While cases have again begun to rise in Delhi in the past one week, the DMRC has been working on protocols to handle commuters in adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines, whenever the services are ordered to be resumed.

The preparations include new smart cards with auto top-up facility and stickers on social distancing norms pasted on seats and platform floors. While the economy has slowly opened up in a phase-wise manner in the unlock period since June 1, the DMRC has not received a nod from the Centre to resume operations.

Delhi recorded 1,840 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, the city's highest single-day spike this month till date, taking the tally beyond 1.67 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,369, health department authorities said.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam Cabinet approves Rs 50-lakh insurance cover for

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved insurance coverage to the tune of Rs 50 lakh for journalists, home guards and casual employees who succumb to COVID-19 while on duty. A meeting of the the council of ministers, chaired by Chief Ministe...

Report: Dolphins trade RB Ballage to Jets

The Miami Dolphins are dealing running back Kalen Ballage to the New York Jets for a conditional late-round draft pick, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Miami originally planned to release their 2018 fourth-round draft pick, per...

Dodgers, Giants renew rivalry after show of unity

One night after dueling for almost 4 12 hours, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants put their heated rivalry aside and agreed to make a joint statement off the field, calling off Wednesdays scheduled game in the wake of Jacob Bl...

Lawsuit alleges excessive force in fatal police shooting

The sister of a man fatally shot by a Tennessee police officer last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging excessive force. Channara Tom Pheap, 33, was running away and posed no imminent threat to Knoxville Police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020