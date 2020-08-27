Left Menu
Mumbai: woman, granddaughter killed as part of building crashes

A 54-year-old woman suffered serious injuries on her head and chest and was admitted to the ICU of Rajawadi Hospital after part of a balcony collapsed at Mahatma Phule Nagar in Chembur East. Another woman sustained minor injuries when a portion of a two-storey structure collapsed in Gautam Nagar area in Deonar.

Updated: 27-08-2020 23:05 IST
A septuagenarian woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter were killed after a portion of a three-storey dilapidated building collapsed on their shanty in Nagpada area of south Mumbai on Thursday, officials said. The incident occurred around 1 pm, they said.

"The toilet block portion of Mishra Building on Shuklaji Street collapsed," an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. "Aliya Riyasat Kureshi (12) and her grandmother Noor Kureshi (70) were pulled out from under the rubble. They were rushed to the JJ Hospital where they were declared dead," he added.

Another woman, Saumitra Bano (35) suffered minor injuries and was admitted to JJ Hospital. Local Congress MLA Amin Patel said the building was undergoing repairs and vicitms lived in shanties below.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the spot. According to a release from her office, locals informed her that the building had been handed over to its owner and a developer for redevelopment some time ago, but no redevelopment took place.

The municipal corporation had declared the building as dangerous, and issued notices to the developer from time to time, the mayor said. Pednekar directed the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) officials to cancel the no-objection certificate issued to the developer.

This action should be taken if such incidents happened in future too, she said. Rescue teams had to clear the debris manually as JCB machines could not reach the site.

Meanwhile, two women were injured after portions of residential structures fell on them in separate incidents in eastern suburbs of Chembur and Deonar in the afternoon. A 54-year-old woman suffered serious injuries on her head and chest and was admitted to the ICU of Rajawadi Hospital after part of a balcony collapsed at Mahatma Phule Nagar in Chembur East.

Another woman sustained minor injuries when a portion of a two-storey structure collapsed in Gautam Nagar area in Deonar. She was admitted to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital, the civic official said..

