Paan stall owner arrested for `killing' employee

A paan stall owner was arrested in Dombivili in the district on Thursday for allegedly killing one of his employees. The police were looking for two other accused, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kisan Gawali.

Acting on a tip-off, the police found the highly decomposed body of Surij Swarupwa Pal (18), stuffed in a gunny bag, from marshy land behind a hotel. Probe revealed that Pal worked for Sunil Srirajba Patel (28) who runs a paan stall near the hotel.

Patel and two other employees who worked for him allegedly thrashed Pal on suspicion on theft on August 21 and banged his head on the floor, killing him, the police said. The trio later packed the body in a gunny bag and dumped it.

Further probe is on..