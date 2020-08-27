Sikkim man arrested for sexually assaulting teenage daughters

A man was arrested in South Sikkim for allegedly sexually assaulting his two teenage daughters, police said on Thursday. The man, 44, was arrested by the Jorethang Police on Wednesday, they said.

He was allegedly sexually assaulting his daughters, 14 and 16, for years, police said. A case has been filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

The arrest was made on a complaint filed by NGO Childline India..