UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh tests positive for COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-08-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 23:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus. The Minister said on Twitter that he had initial symptoms for the virus following which he got himself tested.
"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine and with the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself at home. I request that all of you, who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please get yourself checked," Singh said in a roughly translated tweeted. Earlier on Wednesday, Cabinet Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)
