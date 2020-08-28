Left Menu
Development News Edition

10,000 methamphetamine tablets worths Rs 35 lakhs seized in Mizoram

As many as 10,000 methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 35 lakhs were recovered in the general area of Melbuk in Champhai district here on Thursday, the Assam Rifles said.

ANI | Champhai (Mizoram) | Updated: 28-08-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 08:54 IST
10,000 methamphetamine tablets worths Rs 35 lakhs seized in Mizoram
Visual of seized methamphetamine tablets.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 10,000 methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 35 lakhs were recovered in the general area of Melbuk in Champhai district here on Thursday, the Assam Rifles said.

The recovery was made by the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles.

Methamphetamine is a powerful and highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHL puts off 2 days of playoff games amid injustice protests

Vegas forward Ryan Reaves was struggling with the decision of whether to sit out the Golden Knights playoff game to protest racial injustice, when he discovered the players around the NHL had his back. Reaves woke up Thursday to find a text...

United will cut up to 2,850 pilots without more federal aid

United Airlines said Thursday that it will furlough up to 2,850 pilots this fall unless the federal government provides more relief to help airlines cover their labour costs during a pandemic-fuelled downturn in travel. Uniteds figure is hi...

Cricket-Capitals add Sams after Roy opts out of IPL

England opener Jason Roy has opted out of this years Indian Premier League citing personal reasons and will be replaced by Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams at Delhi Capitals, the IPL side have said. Roy, who was ruled out of Englands home ...

Russian submarine surfaces near Alaska during war exercise

A Russian submarine surfaced near Alaska on Thursday during a Russian war game exercise, US military officials said. It was unclear why it surfaced.The North American Aerospace Defence Command and US Northern Command are closely monitoring ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020