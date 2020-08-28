Left Menu
Hirakud Dam in Odisha opens 24 Sluice gates to release excess water

Twenty four of the 64 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam were opened on Friday by authorities to discharge the floodwaters, following incessant rain that caused Mahanadi river water level to rise.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 28-08-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 10:57 IST
Hirakud Dam [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Twenty four of the 64 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam were opened on Friday by authorities to discharge the floodwaters, following incessant rain that caused Mahanadi river water level to rise. At present, the water level at the Hirakud Dam Reservoir is 624.83 feet.

As per the office of the Special Relief Commissioner "By 9 AM, today total 24 Sluice Gates have en opened at the Hirakud reservoir to discharge floodwater. The water level at the reservoir is 624.83 feet, the Dam registered water inflow of 6,52,668 cusec and outflow of 3,43,372 cusec," Isolated places of Odisha have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days resulting in overflowing of water bodies and causing trouble for people in commuting due to submersion of roads in the floodwaters. (ANI)

