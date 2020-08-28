Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ludhiana gets mobile pet grooming services amid COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper routine activities pet groomers in Punjab's Ludhiana have found a new way of providing services to their customers.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 28-08-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 12:40 IST
Ludhiana gets mobile pet grooming services amid COVID-19
A visual of the mobile dog salon. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper routine activities pet groomers in Punjab's Ludhiana have found a new way of providing services to their customers. In a unique initiative, a 'moving pet salon' has been introduced to provide door-to-door services.

Harsh Kumar, the owner of 'Pup ping' mobile van which started operating over a month back, says that this is the first time such services are being provided in Punjab. The pet salon provides regular grooming and medical services and Kumar aims to expand his services across the state.

"This is a pet grooming mobile van and we provide basic services to the pets such as grooming and medical services in the van outside the customers' house. Due to COVID-19, no one steps out and considering the safety and needs of our customers, we thought of introducing this van," Kumar said, while speaking to ANI. "In view of COVID-19, we also have to consider the safety of our customers and the team. We are using masks and gloves and we sanitise the van after each use," he further said.

"This is the first time such a service is being provided in Punjab, and eventually more services will be added. I have got good reviews so far and the response is good. Our customers liked the concept and our services. We have trained professional groomers, and we get around six bookings a day. If medical services are required, we also send doctors to the customer's home," he added. Harpreet Singh Takkar, a customer, finds the services cost-efficient and time-saving.

"We have three dogs and their grooming has always been a problem, especially during corona, we find it difficult to take them for grooming every time. This service has solved our problems to a large extent. Not only is it cost-efficient, it saves our time as well. In addition, services are good," he said. "We got to know about pup ping via Instagram (social media platform). We were worried about how would we groom our dog in view of COVID-19, but this mobile van has provided us with an easy solution," said Rashmeet, another customer. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CPI(M) targets govt over 'Act of God' remark on GST revenue shortfall

The CPIM on Friday hit out at the government over the shortfall in GST revenues and claimed it was blaming the heavens after its cronyism, incompetence and callousness destroyed the economy. The Centre on Thursday placed before the GST Coun...

Taxpayers to be able to access SARS offices for assistance

While the South African Revenue Service SARS is urging taxpayers to make use of its electronic filing platforms, taxpayers who are unable to make use of these platforms will be able to access SARS offices for assistance.From 1 September to ...

Plea of 1984 riots convict to extend interim bail infructuous, relief extended due to COVID-19: HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said the plea by one of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots convicts, who was awarded life imprisonment, for extension of interim bail is infructuous in view of the full courts order extending such relief till October 31 du...

Second round of serological survey launched in Bhubaneswar

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC on Friday launched the second round of serological survey to assess prevalence of COVID-19 among people in the city as the Odisha capital is witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases this month. Five t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020