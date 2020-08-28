Ludhiana gets mobile pet grooming services amid COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper routine activities pet groomers in Punjab's Ludhiana have found a new way of providing services to their customers. In a unique initiative, a 'moving pet salon' has been introduced to provide door-to-door services.

Harsh Kumar, the owner of 'Pup ping' mobile van which started operating over a month back, says that this is the first time such services are being provided in Punjab. The pet salon provides regular grooming and medical services and Kumar aims to expand his services across the state.

"This is a pet grooming mobile van and we provide basic services to the pets such as grooming and medical services in the van outside the customers' house. Due to COVID-19, no one steps out and considering the safety and needs of our customers, we thought of introducing this van," Kumar said, while speaking to ANI. "In view of COVID-19, we also have to consider the safety of our customers and the team. We are using masks and gloves and we sanitise the van after each use," he further said.

"This is the first time such a service is being provided in Punjab, and eventually more services will be added. I have got good reviews so far and the response is good. Our customers liked the concept and our services. We have trained professional groomers, and we get around six bookings a day. If medical services are required, we also send doctors to the customer's home," he added. Harpreet Singh Takkar, a customer, finds the services cost-efficient and time-saving.

"We have three dogs and their grooming has always been a problem, especially during corona, we find it difficult to take them for grooming every time. This service has solved our problems to a large extent. Not only is it cost-efficient, it saves our time as well. In addition, services are good," he said. "We got to know about pup ping via Instagram (social media platform). We were worried about how would we groom our dog in view of COVID-19, but this mobile van has provided us with an easy solution," said Rashmeet, another customer. (ANI)