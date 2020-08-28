Left Menu
Taxpayers to be able to access SARS offices for assistance

To assist taxpayers, the revenue service is introducing a toll-free number for taxpayers to call and make branch appointments.

In addition, from 1 September, SARS will also introduce enhancements to the current eBooking system on its website. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

While the South African Revenue Service (SARS) is urging taxpayers to make use of its electronic filing platforms, taxpayers who are unable to make use of these platforms will be able to access SARS offices for assistance.

"From 1 September to 22 October 2020, taxpayers can visit our SARS branches for assistance with completing and submitting their tax returns. However, they can only do so by making an appointment, due to social distancing requirements under lockdown regulations," said the revenue service on Thursday.

To assist taxpayers, the revenue service is introducing a toll-free number for taxpayers to call and make branch appointments. The number to call is 0800 11 7277 with operating hours from 8 am to 4 pm on Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays.

Wednesday operating hours are from 9 am to 4 pm.

In addition, from 1 September, SARS will also introduce enhancements to the current eBooking system on its website.

The e-Booking system will give the taxpayer confirmation in real-time of their booking slot with their case number and also advise them of supporting documents that they may need to take along with them for their appointment.

Since 24 July 2020, there have already been 14 201 eBookings made via the SARS website.

In addition, with both the toll-free number and the online e-Booking system, taxpayers will have the option of booking a virtual session with a SARS agent – via video or voice call.

This would especially be helpful for the elderly, disabled or those who live far from a tax office.

If they choose the video option, taxpayers will be sent a link to the video call which they can access on the day of the appointment.

For video calls, taxpayers will need to have either a smartphone with a camera or a personal computer with a camera to start and conclude a video appointment. No special software is needed for this virtual engagement.

The revenue service said the "virtual agent" project was recently piloted at its Mitchell's Plain office in the Western Cape.

Auto assessments

As part of developments, SARS will also be calling certain taxpayers who have been sent auto-assessment SMSes and have not responded.

"The call will be to ascertain why they have not accepted their auto assessments and to help them either to accept or edit their return and submit it on their behalf."

These taxpayers:

Have all been auto-assessedHave a refund due to them

Submitted their returns at a branch last year

Have not responded to an auto-assessment SMS

Since the first phase of individual filing season was introduced on 1 August 2020, SARS has been actively encouraging taxpayers to use its revamped digital channels to file their returns.

"Over the past month, we have focused on auto-assessments, in which we pre-populated taxpayers' returns by using third party data, artificial intelligence and a taxpayer's prior compliance history."

"This was implemented to make it easier for taxpayers to submit their returns electronically – particularly those with standard tax returns – as they simply had to log into eFiling and accept the assessment if all their details were correct."

By 31 July 2020, the revenue service had sent over 3 million auto-assessment SMS's to taxpayers.

As of 27 August 2020, 500 322 taxpayers had accepted the auto-assessment outcome thus far.

"This means that 51% of those who had been selected for auto-assessment and have already filed, accepted the outcome, while 49% elected to edit and submit their return. SARS will continue to make follow-up calls to encourage uptake, and prevent people from having to come into our offices to file."

Moving to digital platforms

In the last month, SARS has been encouraged to that the just over 1.16 million taxpayers who have already filed their returns electronically, 281 160 were taxpayers who used to submit at branches in the past and are now using one of our digital channels (eFiling and/or MobiApp).

"We are encouraged by the large number of people being converted from filing at our branches into our digital channels. We also targeted government employees (national, provincial and local government) to educate and enable them to file their returns using our enhanced MobiApp and eFiling."

The revenue service also emphasised that taxpayers use its online electronic filing platforms.

"We wish to emphasise that as far as possible, taxpayers are discouraged to come to our offices, but should continue to use our online electronic filing platform. While we are determined to minimise the numbers of walk-in taxpayers at our branches, we are also prepared, as an absolute exception, to address the concerns of taxpayers who don't have access to any technology, or who struggle with data issues," it said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

