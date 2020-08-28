Westland announces new business imprint with 'Queeristan'

A tell-all story on the evolution of India's corporate culture, focusing on inclusivity of the people who identify as LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer), is the first release of Westland's new business imprint 'Business Unsual', announced the publishing house. The book titled, "Queeristan: LGBTQ Inclusion in the Indian Workplace", makes a cogent case for the inclusion of the LGBTQ community in professional spaces, while laying down a step-by-step guide to reshaping office culture in India. It has been authored by the vice-president of Godrej industries Parmesh Shahani.

Written in a unique format, the book is a part memoir and part manifesto describing Sahani's action-packed journey from boardrooms to Pride parades. He talks to inclusion champions and business leaders about how they worked towards change, and traces the benefits reaped by industry giants like Godrej, Tata Steel, IBM, Wipro, the Lalit group of hotels and many others who have tapped into the power of diversity. "I am overjoyed to share this book and my journey with readers. ‘Queeristan’ is very close to my heart because it not only showcases my personal journey in Corporate India but also shares the stories of the people who made inclusivity their core agenda and saw it through. I hope that this book inspires readers to understand the importance of inclusivity as well as to be open and share their own journeys," Shahani said. Touted to be "path-breaking" and "gender defying", the book also sets the tone of Westland's new business imprint, which according to the publishers, will offer "incisive, thought-provoking analysis as well as compelling stories centred on Indian companies and thought leaders". "We are excited to announce a new imprint that will offer readers a glimpse into India’s corporate culture and the changing nature of workplaces. Westland Business will focus on the stories and voices of India’s boldest and most charismatic leaders in business and we set the tone with Queeristan, a genre-bending book that speaks of business in a way that hasn't been done before," said Gautam Padmanabhan, CEO Westland Publications Ltd.

Westland's previous imprints include Context, Eka and Red Panda. "Queeristan" is available for sale on Amazon..