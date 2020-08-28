Ex-soldier fires in air during quarrel, taken into custody in Hyderabad

A retired army soldier has been arrested after he allegedly opened fire in the air with his pistol during a quarrel with a group of youth celebrating ahead of a Ganesh idol immersion function at an apartment complex here, police said on Friday. He fired two rounds using the licensed pistol to 'threaten' the group during the heated arguments that broke out after he objected to the youth allegedly creating noise and playing loud music on the occasion late on Thursday, police said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

A video footage aired by local TV channels purportedly showed the ex-serviceman taking out his pistol and firing in the air. According to Narsingi Police Station Inspector Gangadhar, the retired Havildar objected to the youth's conduct and told them not to disturb others which led to heated arguments.

Some among the group tried to enter into a scuffle with the ex-armyman following which he brought out his pistol and threatened them by firing two rounds with both the bullets hitting the roof, the Inspector said. Following a complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and arrested the retired soldier,the official added.