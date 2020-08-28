Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence ministry decides to host Aero India in Bengaluru in February

The defence ministry has decided to host the next edition of Aero India -- considered Asia's largest aerospace exhibition -- in Bengaluru in February, notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic, officials sources said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 17:14 IST
Defence ministry decides to host Aero India in Bengaluru in February

The defence ministry has decided to host the next edition of Aero India -- considered Asia's largest aerospace exhibition -- in Bengaluru in February, notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic, officials sources said on Friday. The ministry took the decision to hold the biennial event as scheduled following inputs from major stakeholders including the domestic defence industry and global aerospace majors, they said.

The sources said the main event will be held from February 3-5 while the exhibition will be thrown open for general public on February 6 and 7. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has already held a number of internal meetings including one on Friday on hosting of the mega event in its traditional venue of Yelahanka Air Force station on the outskirts of Bengaluru. "It was decided that the event will be hosted while taking maximum precaution against the coronavirus pandemic," said a source.

Since its inception in 1996, Bengaluru has been hosting the event. In the event, the government will showcase India as an attractive destination for investment in the defence manufacturing sector besides highlighting series of initiatives it has taken to promote the domestic industry, the sources said.

A number of global defence majors and big investors are expected to participate in the event besides official delegations from several countries, they said. Several leading aerospace companies have already offered to set up manufacturing bases in India provided they get big-ticket contracts.

US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin has already said that it will not sell its newly rolled out F-21 fighter jet to any other country if India places an order for 114 planes. Another aviation major Boeing too has announced that it is ready to set up manufacturing facilities for its F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft if it bags the IAF contract.

It will be the first major global defence event in India after the country unveiled a series of measures like pruning of the import list of weapons systems and increasing the FDI limit from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in defence sector under the automatic route. The government is also taking steps to implement an ambitious policy under which select private firms were to be roped in to produce key military platforms like submarines and fighter jets in India in partnership with global defence majors. On August 9, the defence minister announced that India will stop import of 101 weapons and military platforms like transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, conventional submarines, cruise missiles and sonar systems by 2024.

In a related development, the DRDO on Monday identified 108 military systems and subsystems like navigation radars, tank transporters and missile canisters for the domestic industry to design, develop and manufacture. The premier organisation said it will also provide support to industries for design, development and testing of these systems on a requirement basis.

It has set a target of next year in developing the 108 systems and subsystems. India is one the largest importers of arms globally. According to estimates, the Indian armed forces are projected to spend around USD 130 billion in capital procurement in the next five years. However, the government now wants to reduce dependence on imported military platforms and decided to support the domestic defence manufacturing.

The defence ministry has already set a goal of a turnover of USD 25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years that included an export target of USD 5 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) worth of military hardware..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC stays telecast of Sudarshan TV programme on Muslim 'infiltration' in government services

The Delhi High Court Friday restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting its programme titled Bindas Bol, whose latest promo claimed that the channel was all set to broadcast a big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government servic...

UK transport minister: "It is now safe to return to work"

Britains government is urging people to return to their offices and workplaces to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.Our central message is pretty straightforward we are sayin...

Brits flock to Portugal's Algarve as quarantine rules lifted, airport struggles

Portugal is sending border control reinforcements to an airport in the sunny Algarve as authorities struggle to cope with a surge in arrivals of British tourists after quarantine rules were lifted last week.The decision to send more officer...

SBI links YONO Krishi with govt portal for delivery of horticultural seeds at farmers' doorsteps

The countrys largest lender SBI on Friday said it has integrated YONO Krishi platform with governments first online horticultural seed portal to facilitate delivery of high quality seeds at farmers doorsteps. YONO Krishi integrates with ICA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020