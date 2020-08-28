Left Menu
Congress holds protests against Centre's decision to conduct NEET-JEE exams in Sept amid COVID-19

The members of Congress party and its student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), on Friday held protests across the country against the Centre's decision to conduct JEE and NEET examinations in September and demanded the Centre to postpone the examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 17:14 IST
A visual from protest at Karnataka's Bengaluru. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The members of Congress party and its student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), on Friday held protests across the country against the Centre's decision to conduct JEE and NEET examinations in September and demanded the Centre to postpone the examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The protests against the decision were held across different states and Union Territories of the country including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Odisha and Gujarat.

"The coronavirus cases are increasing and if examinations are conducted in the given conditions, the spread of the infection would increase faster. We want NEET-JEE 2020 exams to be postponed, but the government isn't listening. On the call of Sonia Gandhi, members of the party are holding protests across the country and we demand them to postpone the exams," said Pritam Singh, President, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee. The NSUI members also held a protest against the matter at Race Course Road in Bengaluru, Karnataka. "We want the NEET-JEE exams to be postponed amid the rise in coronavirus cases. By this, we can save not just the lives of students, but of their parents as well," said Vinod Jhakhad, a protester.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, members of NSUI were arrested by police officials for protesting against the decision. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that the safety and future of the students was the topmost priority with regard to the conduction of the JEE and NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that several steps including the increase in the number of exam centres had been taken.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on Septemeber 13 and JEE examinations between September 1-6. (ANI)

