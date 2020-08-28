Odisha govt bags awards for technology applications

The Odisha government has received two awards for application of technologies in the public services. The Integrated Legal Monitoring System of the government and the state's COVID Dashboard were awarded by the 'Tech Sabha', an initiative of the Express Group, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said on Friday.

The ILMS was awarded in the enterprise application category, while the COVID Dashboard got the recognition in the analytics and big data segment, it said. The legal motoring system has been introduced in 12 departments of the government to reduce the number of cases.

The School and Mass Education was the first department to implement the system in 2017 and witnessed a drastic fall in number cases from 80,000 to around 24,000 in two years. ILMS keeps track of the legal cases filed against the government, bringing in accountability in the processing of legal matter.

Odisha's COVID Dashboard, created in the wake of the current pandemic, has been acclaimed both in the national and international level, the statement said. It has been an effective tool for the management of the COVID-19 outbreak, it added.