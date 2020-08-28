Ammunition dump found in Meghalaya
An ammunition dump has been unearthed in a forested area in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district, police said on Friday. GNLA hideouts were earlier located in the forested areas in South, East and West Garo Hills districts, sources said. Several ammunition dumps were earlier found in Durama Hills in East Garo Hills district, they added..PTI | Tura | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:30 IST
An ammunition dump has been unearthed in a forested area in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district, police said on Friday. It is suspected that the seized cartridges belonged to proscribed outfit Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), a senior police officer said.
"Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation in a forest near Chibokgre village in Chokpot police station area on Thursday and seized a box containing 85 rifle cartridges suspected to have been left behind by GNLA militants," district Superintendent of Police Priyangshu Pandey said. GNLA hideouts were earlier located in the forested areas in South, East and West Garo Hills districts, sources said.
Several ammunition dumps were earlier found in Durama Hills in East Garo Hills district, they added..
