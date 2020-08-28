Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nathaniel Julius' murderers to face full might of law: Bheki Cele

Cele made the commitment on Friday after visiting the family of Nathaniel Julius, 16, who was shot dead on Wednesday evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:37 IST
Nathaniel Julius' murderers to face full might of law: Bheki Cele
On Thursday, angered residents took to the streets, calling for justice for Nathaniel, alleging that the youngster, who lived with a disability, died at the hands of an identified police officer. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Those responsible for the murder of an Eldorado Park teenager this week will face the full might of the law, Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured the enraged community.

Cele made the commitment on Friday after visiting the family of Nathaniel Julius, 16, who was shot dead on Wednesday evening.

The Minister's vow was reiterated by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who mourned the slain teenager in a statement.

On Thursday, angered residents took to the streets, calling for justice for Nathaniel, alleging that the youngster, who lived with a disability, died at the hands of an identified police officer.

Cele said: "We hear what you are saying. A young, innocent soul has been killed. The allegation is that a member of the SAPS is involved in that killing, therefore, police cannot investigate themselves. That is the reason the case has been given to IPID [Independent Police Investigative Directorate] to investigate what exactly happened. We hope they will find what happened and we will then be able to report [back] to the community."

The Minister assured the seething community that the culprits responsible for the teenager's murder would face the full might of the law.

"Whoever committed the crime will have to face the law. It doesn't matter who's that person. The case has already been given to the IPID. We don't want the police to be seen to be interfering. We will find the answers," he said.

He urged that privy to the circumstances around the incident to approach the IPID with the relevant information.

"Come forward with the information so we can move faster [with investigation]," he said.

Regarding requests for the release of community leaders arrested in the wake of the violence on Thursday, Cele said police would engage the National Prosecuting Authority.

Offering condolences to the family, President Ramaphosa called for restraint, saying the death was being investigated.

In the statement, the President said the violent death of any young person is a matter of concern.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family and neighbours of Nathaniel, who has, as a 16-year-old, been deprived of a future and whose tragic death has given rise to anger and unrest in a community that deserves better."

The President says that while communities have a right to express dissent, anger should not spill over into action that could worsen the trauma already experienced by citizens.

"Justice can only prevail if community workers work with our criminal justice system to address alleged injustice or abuse."

President Ramaphosa further urged Eldorado Park residents and authorities at the municipal and provincial level to work together more closely to address underlying socio-economic challenges in this locality, including the fight against crime.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 terrorists neutralised, one captured in Shopian district encounter: IG

Four terrorists were neutralised and one was captured in Kiloora area of Shopian district on Friday, according to Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police Kashmir. Kumar said that the Shopian police were informed that 4-5 terrorists were in...

New STI policy should capture scope, relevance of rapid changes of last few years: Vardhan

The science, technology and innovation STI ecosystem has undergone rapid transformation in terms of relevance, scope and scale, and a new policy is being formulated to capture these aspects, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan sai...

Exiled news service started by teen blogger becomes big source of Belarus news

It started five years ago with a music video uploaded by a teenage blogger on YouTube.Now, the Nexta Live channel, with more than 2 million subscribers on the messaging app Telegram, has become one of the main sources of news in Belarus, wh...

Indian Gym's Welfare Federation holds protest against Delhi Govt, LG

Members of Indian Gyms Welfare Federation held a protest on Thursday in Delhi against Kejriwal Government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for not allowing gyms to re-open in the national capital. Talking to media, the federations presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020