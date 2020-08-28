Left Menu
Illegal slaughterhouse, owned by key aide of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, demolished in UP's Mau

An illegal slaughterhouse of a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was demolished by the Mau district administration here on Friday. Ansari is the sitting BSP MLA from Mau. The slaughterhouse in Greenland area of the district belonged to Raees Qureshi, a close aide of Ansari, and it was demolished on Friday, Mau District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said.

PTI | Mau | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:38 IST
An illegal slaughterhouse of a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was demolished by the Mau district administration here on Friday. Ansari is the sitting BSP MLA from Mau.

The slaughterhouse in Greenland area of the district belonged to Raees Qureshi, a close aide of Ansari, and it was demolished on Friday, Mau District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said. Other illegal constructions in the Greenland area would also be demolished soon, the DM said, adding that it was located close to the banks of the Tamsa river for decades.

It was constructed by Qureshi and its property value is said to be around Rs 40 lakh. The demolition was carried out in the presence of Circle Officer, City, Naresh Kumar and other officials. Speaking in Lucknow, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the illegal slaughterhouse linked to Ansari was demolished as it was illegally built on the embankment road. He added that police personnel have been posted in large numbers near the demolished site.

On Thursday, two buildings in the possession of Ansari's family were demolished in Lucknow's posh Dalibagh area. The buildings in Dalibagh were illegally constructed on property belonging to those who had migrated to Pakistan, according to a government spokesman.

The state government had recently seized properties of aides of Ansari and also suspended arms licences of four of his aides in Ghazipur..

