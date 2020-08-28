Narcotics Control Bureau seeks details from ED in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has asked for details from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials that may have surfaced during their investigation in the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said here on Friday. According to NCB officials, the NCB team probing the narcotics case registered in the matter has sought more details from the ED in the matter. Notably, the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are also probing the case.

The NCB had earlier this week registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with Rajput's death case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Section 27, which specifies punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and Section 29, which provides for punishment in case of abetment and criminal conspiracy. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. (ANI)