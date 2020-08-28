CISF launches mobile app for its pensioners

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday launched a mobile application for its pensioners as part of an e-office initiative introduced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. "The pensioners corner app will be available in both web and Android platforms with the facility for pensioners to access their data on the move." "The new app will also have an SMS invitation system for the pensioners on important events happening at their nearest CISF unit," an spokesperson for the force said.

He said the force has about 36,000 pensioners at present and an IOS version of the app for Apple phones will be developed soon. Apart from an inbuilt grievance redressal mechanism, all important circulars like job opportunities and benefits relating to pensioners will be available on the app that has been created in-house, he said.

The app is part of the e-office initiative that the CISF launched sometime back in the backdrop of the coronavirus that majorly spreads from touching infected surfaces, another official said. "Reaching out to the ex-force personnel through this digital platform will motivate and increase the self-esteem of personnel who devoted their life in guarding the nation's assets including from some of the remotest locations of the country," CISF Director General (DG) Rajesh Ranjan said.

The about 1.62 lakh personnel strong force is the national civil aviation security force apart from being tasked to guard vital installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain of the country..