Four militants killed in encounter in J&K, one surrenders

Four militants were killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces, while another surrendered in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The district commander of Al-Badr outfit and another militant involved in the abduction and killing of a panch from Khanmoh area of the city whose body was recovered from Shopian on Friday were among the slain militants.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kiloora area of Shopian district in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, which retaliated.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, four militants were killed, the official said. Srinagar-based Defence Spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said one militant surrendered during the encounter.

"One terrorist (has) surrendered. Two AKs and three pistols (were) recovered (from the encounter site)," he said. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said one of the killed militants was Shakoor Parray, the district commander of Al-Badr outfit.

"Terrorist Shakoor Parray and another terrorist Suhail Bhat who abducted and killed Khanmoh's Panch were neutralised in Friday's encounter," the IGP said. Police on Friday recovered the body of the panch, who was reported missing 10 days ago from Khonmoh area of the city, from Shopian district.

Local residents of village Dangam in Shopian informed the police that a body seemed to be buried inside an orchard of the village, police said. The deceased man was identified as Nisar Ahmad Bhat (45), a panch affiliated with the BJP, who was reported missing since August 19 by his family at Panthachowk in the city.