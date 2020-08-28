Hostel for Gujjar, Bakerwal students to be ready in J-K's Baramulla soon

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is likely to complete the construction of a 100-bed hostel in Baramulla district for Gujjar and Bakerwal community students in a month or so. The students of Gujjar and Bakerwal community coming from far-flung areas were facing difficulty in finding accommodation in Baramulla district. The construction work has been underway for the last two years and it gained momentum in the last year.

Muneer Sherwani, Assistant Executive Engineer R&B Baramulla told ANI that the construction of the Gujjar Bakerwal hostel at Jetty road, Baramulla district began two years ago and is now in full swing. Sherwani said, "The cost of construction of the 100-bed hostel is around Rs 3.26 crores. Currently, the work is in its final stage."

The construction work will be completed in a month, he added. Farooq Ahmad, father of a Gujjar student expressed his gratitude and said, "We are thankful to the UT administration for constructing this facility for our children."

"The construction work is in full swing and we are hoping that the construction work will be completed in the next 1-1.5 months," Ahmad said. It will help children coming from various parts of the Union Territory to have accommodation in the area, he added. (ANI)