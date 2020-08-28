Left Menu
Rs 2000 crore fraud:Owners of Kerala based finance firm abscond

A special team of the Kerala police is on the lookout for the owners of a Kerala-based finance firm against which over 200 cases have been filed by various depositors and investors alleging fraud of around Rs 2,000 crore. Police have issued a lookout notice against the board members, including managing partner Daniel Roy of 'Popular Finance'.

"The phones of Daniel Roy and his wife Prabha, who is also a partner in the firm, are switched off. We have received over 200 complaints against the firm," Konni police told PTI. Popular Finance, headquartered in Pathanamthitta district, has been engaged in the business of gold loans since 1965 and has 284 branches spread across five states.

The matter came to light after all the branches of the firm were reportedly shut following uproar by customers who sought to withdraw their deposits from the company which has allegedly gone into losses. Pathanamthitta SP K G Simon on Friday told the media here that two members of daniel Roy's family were taken into custody from Delhi airport from where they were allegedly attempting to escape to Australia.

"Two family members are under custody in Delhi. A team headed by Konni CI has left for Delhi to receive them in custody for the Kerala police. As per preliminary information, they were trying to leave for Australia. The investigation is on. A lot of people have invested in this firm," he said.

According to police, the company owes around Rs 2,000 crore to at least 1,500 depositors. Cases have been registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code including Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

Meanwhile, many depositors and investors today gathered in front of various offices of the firm seeking to withdraw their deposits.

