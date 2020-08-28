School manager held for raping Class 7 student in UP's Gorakhpur

A school manager was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district, police said. The accused was arrested from near Abhiyoday Inter College Rajgarh in Gola area around 10 am, said Circle Officer Shyamdev.

According to the complaint filed in the case, the manager of RM Public school called the Class 7 student at his house in Gola area on July 30 and allegedly raped her. The accused also made a video clip of the student and threatened her that he would share it on social media, according to the complaint.

Later, the girl informed her family about the incident and her father reported the matter to police. However, the accused was only arrested when the survivor's father met senior police officials. The accused has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force against woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.