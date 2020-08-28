Left Menu
Need to have effective, sensitive security system for all: PM

"Over the last 50 years, BPRD has been unwavering in its commitment in the service of the nation. "Our emphasis is on a modern, effective and sensitive security architecture that inspires a sense of safety among all sections of the society," the prime minister was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the home ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The emphasis of the government is to have a modern, effective and sensitive security architecture that can inspire a sense of safety among all sections of the society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. He said this in a message on the 50th raising day of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD). The prime minister's message was read during a webinar event held at the Union home ministry in North Block here that was attended by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

The BPRD was raised this day in 1970 and it works as a policing think tank under the ministry. "Over the last 50 years, BPRD has been unwavering in its commitment in the service of the nation.

"The requirement to keep pace with the fast advancement of technology has never been more before to ensure an efficient instrument for maintenance of serenity and security," he said.

"The focus needs to be on innovation and research to optimally utilise technology and human resources. It is vital to continue updating areas of skilling, research and training to further the outreach and capabilities of the police force with citizen-centric and citizen-friendly approach," Modi was quoted as saying. Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the organisation.

"Greetings to Bureau of Police Research and Development on its Golden Jubilee Anniversary. BPR&D has played a vital role in strengthening India's internal security through research & development. I salute BPR&D's continuous quest for a robust & modern police system in the country," Shah said on Twitter. Reddy later addressed BPRD officials over an online conference or webinar link.

"New thinking and emerging technologies and making police forces capable for the security of the nation is an important aspect of a new and Atmanirbhar Bharat", he said. Reddy said to keep pace with the changing time, there is a need to speed up law and order infrastructure in the country and this cannot be achieved without research and development.

He also remotely inaugurated a central detective training institute of the BPRD located at Jaipur, launched the website of student police cadets scheme and released a commemorative postal stamp of the organisation.

