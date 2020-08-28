J-K LG pays surprise visit to Civil Secretariat in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday paid a surprise visit to the Civil Secretariat here and inspected various administrative sections, an official spokesperson said. He said during the surprise visit in the early hours of the day, the Lt governor went from door-to-door and inspected various sections and complexes of the Civil Secretariat - the seat of the government - and took stock of the working in the offices of various departments.

Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Bipul Pathak and senior civil and police officers accompanied Sinha, he said. Taking serious note of the absence of officers, the Lt governor observed that the Union Territory government is committed towards effective delivery of public services a with special focus on improving service delivery mechanism and timely disposal of public grievances and such unprofessional attitude will not be tolerated, the spokesperson said.

The LG asked the officers and staff working there to adopt a professional work culture while giving much importance to the punctuality, he added..