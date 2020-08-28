Women, rural population have benefited from PMJDY: Anurag Thakur

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Friday that over 40 crore bank accounts had been opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) and women and rural parts of the country have benefitted from it.

"The Jan Dhan Yojana has been a source of uplifting people economically. Over 40 crore people opened bank accounts under this scheme and most importantly, women and people in the rural parts of our country have received the benefits," Thakur said on the sixth anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

He said that in COVID-19 pandemic, welfare measures like subsidies have been given to the vulnerable sections in these bank accounts. (ANI)