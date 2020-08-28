Left Menu
Development News Edition

51 more COVID-19 deaths in Punjab; infection tally nears 50K

Fifty-one more fatalities linked to COVID-19 pushed the death toll to 1,307 in Punjab while 1,555 new cases brought the infection tally to 49,378 in the state on Friday, according to a medical bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:08 IST
51 more COVID-19 deaths in Punjab; infection tally nears 50K

Fifty-one more fatalities linked to COVID-19 pushed the death toll to 1,307 in Punjab while 1,555 new cases brought the infection tally to 49,378 in the state on Friday, according to a medical bulletin. Twelve new deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 11 from Ludhiana and rest were reported from other districts including Bathinda, Barnala, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala and Mohali, the bulletin said.

Among districts which reported fresh COVID-19 cases included Jalandhar (211), Gurdaspur (182), Ludhiana (140), Patiala (109) and Faridkot (115). A total of 2,036 novel coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection. The state has so far seen 33,008 recoveries from COVID-19.

The active COVID-19 case count stands at 15,063 in the state, according to the bulletin. Sixty-eight critical patients are on ventilator support while 491 are on oxygen support, it said.

With a collection of 19,733 more samples for COVID-19 testing, the figure of total samples taken so far for testing has reached 10,07,852 in the state, it added..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hazare declines BJP's appeal to join agitation against AAP govt

Activist Anna Hazare on Friday said it was unfortunate that the Delhi BJP should ask him to join in its agitation against the AAP government when it has a huge cadre of its own and wields power in the Centre. His going to Delhi would not ma...

Tennis-Osaka digs deep to set up final with Azarenka

Naomi Osaka beat Belgian Elise Mertens to reach the Western Southern Open final on Friday after playing in a semi-final she had originally withdrawn from in a call for racial justice. Japans Osaka, who walked onto the Grandstand court at t...

Adani Enterprises promoters pledge 5 lakh shares to SBICAP Trustee

Adani Enterprises on Friday said its promoter SB Adani Family Trust has pledged 5 lakh shares of the firm in favour of SBICAP Trustee Company Ltd for security against borrowing of Rs 500 crore from SBI. The shares were held by Gautam S Adan...

Google Duo to be availible in Android TV soon

Tech giant Google has announced that its video calling application Google Duo is soon coming to Android TV. According to Mashable, Google Duo has been around for almost 5 years and has been available for Android, iOS, Web, and even Googles ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020