CISF launches mobile app for pensioners

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has created an in-house mobile app "Pensioners Corner" on the android platform for its pensioners.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 23:03 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has created an in-house mobile app "Pensioners Corner" on the android platform for its pensioners. The mobile application was launched on Friday.

"CISF believes in the maxim, that 'Once a CISF man, always so.' CISF has always considered retired CISF personnel to be the cynosure of the organisation. In line with this philosophy, a new initiative has been undertaken under the guidance of Rajesh Ranjan, DG CISF, by creating the app named Pensioners Corner to get in touch with the pensioners and to bring them on to the digital platform as a one stop solution," said a press release from the CISF. It said, "An in-house developed Mobile Application on android platform has been launched on 28.08.2020 by CISF to cater to the needs of its pensioners. Reaching out the Ex-force personnel through this digital platform will motivate and increase the self-esteem of personnel who devoted their life in guarding the nation's assets even at the remotest location of the country."

According to the press release, "Pensioners Corner" will be available in both web and android platforms with the facility for pensioners to access their data on the move. With the launch of this new digital initiative, pensioners will get connected to the CISF units spread across the geographical stretch of the country. SMS invitation will be sent to pensioners on important occasions happening in the nearest CISF unit. Apart from an inbuilt grievance redressal mechanism, all important circulars like job opportunities and benefits pertaining to pensioners can also be accessed using this App, the CISF said.

The CISF in the press release said, "To tackle the unforeseen Covid situation, and ensure the continuity of the functions in the offices, CISF had recently launched web application "e-Karyalay". This is an application, which mimics each and every function of traditional file movement in CISF. To handle various securities related concerns and to keep pace with the existing standard, it has embodied the digital signature feature. This application has been hosted at CISF cloud having all security arrangements in place to safeguard the data. Further a data recovery site has also been established to maintain 24X7 services of e-Karyalay." With CISF establishments spread across the geographical stretch of the country and manpower of 1.6 lakh personnel, journey to a completely paperless office was not easy but CISF took up the big challenge of replacing the 5 decades old system prevalent in the force, it said.

It further said, Movement of files between offices has been replaced by the digital movement of files and delay in file processing has also been reduced as physical presence in office is not required to process files. It has proven to be a blessing for officers having charge of multiple offices who earlier used to travel from one office to another for signing files. On a national level also frequent movement of personnel for movement of files, service books and other official documents have been curbed leading to immense savings in the TA/DA expenditure of the Government. This "Green Initiative" by CISF has also saved a substantial amount of Govt. money to the tune of almost one crore. On market survey, the cost of making the requisite app was found on the higher side involving lengthy time. The challenge was undertaken by the Tech Branch of the Force Headquarters to make the App in-house to save cost and time, the press release said adding a truly empowering initiative, CISF has taken e-governance to the last man in the field and has furthered the vision of Digital India. (ANI)

