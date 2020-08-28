Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Railways takes steps to boost freight operations amid pandemic

The Indian Railways has taken a number of initiatives to boost freight operations amid challenges due to COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 23:15 IST
Indian Railways takes steps to boost freight operations amid pandemic
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Railways has taken a number of initiatives to boost freight operations amid challenges due to COVID-19. "On mission mode, Indian Railways has taken a number of initiatives to boost freight operations in spite of COVID 19 related challenges. Because of these initiatives, the freight loading in the month of August 2020 (till 27 August 2020) is 4.3 per cent higher, compared to last year for the same month," read a press statement.

It said, in the month of August 2020 (till 27 August 2020) the total freight loading was 81.33 million tonnes which is higher than last year for the same month (77.97 million tonnes). Indian Railways has taken a series of initiatives in the tariff and non-tariff field. Utilising Covid period as an opportunity, Indian Railways substantially increased the speed of freight trains. 72 per cent increase in average speed of Freight Trains in the year 2020-21 as compared to last year. 94 per cent increase took place in speed of freight trains in August 2020 compared to August 2019, it said.

According to the statement, the latest tariff rationalisation initiatives (measures) taken by Indian Railways to boost freight operations are as follows: 5 per cent discount on loaded containers (addition to 25 per cent on empty) for containers from August 3, 2020. Discount for pond ash/ moisturised ash - Open wagon - 40 per cent for power plants, cement from August 3. Revision in classification of Industrial salt from 120 to 100A for chemical industry from August 3. Stabling charges for private container and automobile trains waived off till October 31, 2020 for containers and automobile from August 3.

Some other tariff rationalisation initiatives (measures) taken by Indian Railways to boost freight operations are as follows: Withdrawal of busy season charge 15 per cent for all sectors except coal, iron ore and containers from 1.10.2019. Withdrawal of 5 per cent surcharge of two point/mini rakes for cement, iron and steel, food grains, fertilizers, bulk BOG from 1.10.2019. Discount for fly ash - bagged in open wagon - 40 per cent for power plants, cement from 10.05.2020. Alternate terminal scheme - Rs 56,000 to Rs 80,000 per rake for all sector from 27.06.2020.

Round trip traffic (RTT) policy - charging of lower class for all sectors from 01.07.2020. Long lead concession - 15 to 20 per cent for coal, iron ore and iron and steel from 01.07.2020. Short lead concession - 10 to 50 per cent for all sector (except coal and iron ore) from 01.07.2020. According to the press statement, the latest non-tariff initiatives (measures) taken by Indian Railways to boost freight operations are two point unloading permitted for automobile traffic for automobiles sector from 05.08.2020. Limit on number of co-users in private siding removed for all sectors from 18.08.2020.

All private sidings / good sheds / private freight terminals opened up for parcel traffic for parcels from 18.08.2020. Reduced composition for indented parcels extended till 31.03.202 for parcels from 18.08.2020. Extension of time tabled parcel express till 31.12.2020 for Parcels from 19.06.2020. Application fee for greenfield PFT reduced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20,000 and completely waived off for conversion of siding to Brownfield PFT for all sectors from 24.08.2020. 23 more two point combinations opened for steel traffic for Steel sector from 25.08.2020. Freight and parcel helpline through 13 for all sectors from 26.08.2020.

Distance restriction on mini rakes of 1500 km removed with a small surcharge for cement, Iron and steel, food grains, fertilizers, bulk BOG from 27.08.2020.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Why women may face less severe COVID-19 symptoms than men decoded

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Patrol: Tesla Autopilot driver was watching movie, crashed

A Tesla driver, whose car was on Autopilot mode, was watching a movie on his phone when he crashed into a sheriffs deputy car, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. A state trooper and a Nash County deputy on Wednesday were on the s...

Chinese authorities arrest 12 people, including pro-democracy activist, secretly heading to Taiwan

Chinese authorities have arrested 12 people, including a pro-democracy activist, who were secretly heading to Taiwan by sea. Citing Coast Guard Bureau in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, NHK World reported that a speedboat was in...

Sierra Leoneans sue government for alleged environmental failings at diamond mine

Sierra Leoneans living next to the countrys largest diamond mine are taking their government to West Africas regional court for failing to protect them from alleged environmental lapses by the company that runs it, a subsidiary of Octea Lim...

Trump convention speech attracts smaller TV audience than Biden, according to early ratings data

Some 21.6 million Americans watched U.S. President Donald Trumps keynote speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention, according to preliminary ratings data on Friday that suggested a lower TV audience for Trump than Demo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020