Indian Railways takes steps to boost freight operations amid pandemic

The Indian Railways has taken a number of initiatives to boost freight operations amid challenges due to COVID-19. "On mission mode, Indian Railways has taken a number of initiatives to boost freight operations in spite of COVID 19 related challenges. Because of these initiatives, the freight loading in the month of August 2020 (till 27 August 2020) is 4.3 per cent higher, compared to last year for the same month," read a press statement.

It said, in the month of August 2020 (till 27 August 2020) the total freight loading was 81.33 million tonnes which is higher than last year for the same month (77.97 million tonnes). Indian Railways has taken a series of initiatives in the tariff and non-tariff field. Utilising Covid period as an opportunity, Indian Railways substantially increased the speed of freight trains. 72 per cent increase in average speed of Freight Trains in the year 2020-21 as compared to last year. 94 per cent increase took place in speed of freight trains in August 2020 compared to August 2019, it said.

According to the statement, the latest tariff rationalisation initiatives (measures) taken by Indian Railways to boost freight operations are as follows: 5 per cent discount on loaded containers (addition to 25 per cent on empty) for containers from August 3, 2020. Discount for pond ash/ moisturised ash - Open wagon - 40 per cent for power plants, cement from August 3. Revision in classification of Industrial salt from 120 to 100A for chemical industry from August 3. Stabling charges for private container and automobile trains waived off till October 31, 2020 for containers and automobile from August 3.

Some other tariff rationalisation initiatives (measures) taken by Indian Railways to boost freight operations are as follows: Withdrawal of busy season charge 15 per cent for all sectors except coal, iron ore and containers from 1.10.2019. Withdrawal of 5 per cent surcharge of two point/mini rakes for cement, iron and steel, food grains, fertilizers, bulk BOG from 1.10.2019. Discount for fly ash - bagged in open wagon - 40 per cent for power plants, cement from 10.05.2020. Alternate terminal scheme - Rs 56,000 to Rs 80,000 per rake for all sector from 27.06.2020.

Round trip traffic (RTT) policy - charging of lower class for all sectors from 01.07.2020. Long lead concession - 15 to 20 per cent for coal, iron ore and iron and steel from 01.07.2020. Short lead concession - 10 to 50 per cent for all sector (except coal and iron ore) from 01.07.2020. According to the press statement, the latest non-tariff initiatives (measures) taken by Indian Railways to boost freight operations are two point unloading permitted for automobile traffic for automobiles sector from 05.08.2020. Limit on number of co-users in private siding removed for all sectors from 18.08.2020.

All private sidings / good sheds / private freight terminals opened up for parcel traffic for parcels from 18.08.2020. Reduced composition for indented parcels extended till 31.03.202 for parcels from 18.08.2020. Extension of time tabled parcel express till 31.12.2020 for Parcels from 19.06.2020. Application fee for greenfield PFT reduced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20,000 and completely waived off for conversion of siding to Brownfield PFT for all sectors from 24.08.2020. 23 more two point combinations opened for steel traffic for Steel sector from 25.08.2020. Freight and parcel helpline through 13 for all sectors from 26.08.2020.

Distance restriction on mini rakes of 1500 km removed with a small surcharge for cement, Iron and steel, food grains, fertilizers, bulk BOG from 27.08.2020.