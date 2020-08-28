Left Menu
Cop heading one of SIT teams probing Delhi violence transferred to legal cell

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo has been transferred to the legal cell as Deputy Commissioner Police (DCP). DCP (Traffic) Anita Roy has been transferred as DCP (Security). Besides them, 1989 IPS batch officer S K Gautam, who was posted at Special Commissioner of Police, Head quarters has been transferred as Special Commissioner of Police, Security.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 23:33 IST
In a major reshuffle, a Delhi Police officer who was heading one of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the northeast Delhi violence was on Friday transferred to the legal cell, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo has been transferred to the legal cell as Deputy Commissioner Police (DCP). Earlier, the officer was holding an additional charge of the legal cell, they said.

In February, the northeastern parts of the national capital were rocked by communal violence that claimed at least 53 lives and injured many people. Along with Deo, Ram Gopal Naik, who is also the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), has been transferred as DCP traffic. According to an order issued by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Monika Bhardwaj, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) has been transferred as DCP (Crime) while Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse has been transferred to North district. Santosh Kumar Meena, who was DCP (Security), has been made DCP (Dwarka). While Bijendra Kumar Yadav, additional DCP, (Northwest) has been transferred and given the charge as DCP, Traffic while Vikram Harimohan Meena, DCP (Traffic) has been given the charge as Additional DCP, Northwest district. DCP (Traffic) Anita Roy has been transferred as DCP (Security).

Besides them, 1989 IPS batch officer S K Gautam, who was posted at Special Commissioner of Police, Head quarters has been transferred as Special Commissioner of Police, Security. Meanwhile, Nuzhat Hassan, who is Special CP, Women Safety, has been given additional charge as Special CP of General Administration. Anand Mohan has been promoted as Special CP, Training and IPS 1996 batch Jaspal Singh, has been made as the Joint CP, New Delhi Range, while Indian Police Service (PTI) 1998 batch, N S Bundela, who was posted as the Joint CP (Traffic), has been transferred as Joint CP, Central Range. Ajit Kumar Singla, Additional CP (Crime), has been posted as the additional CP (Traffic)..

