FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla interacts with leading think tanks

FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla interacts with leading think tanksPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 23:54 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday interacted with leading think tanks based in New Delhi and lauded the critical role played by them in foreign policy research.
Shringla reached out to the strategic community at a meeting here.
"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla interacted with leading Think Tanks based in New Delhi and appreciated the critical role played by them in foreign policy research and advocacy," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a tweet.
