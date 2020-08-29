Soren slams Centre over NEET, JEET exam dates, compares downloading of admit cards to people having life insurance

Reacting to the Centre's decision to conduct the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) and the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) in September, Rajasthan Chief Minister said that just because students had downloaded the admit card, it did not mean that they wanted to give the exam. "The Centre has said that lakhs of students have downloaded admit cards. I don't understand what kind of argument this is. If that is the case, then if someone has life insurance, does it mean they'll die soon," Soren said at an All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting on Friday.

On Thursday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said, "The Director-General (DG) of the National Testing Agency (NTA) told me that the 7.5 lakh out of 8.58 lakhs candidates for JEE have downloaded admit cards, and for NEET, over 10 lakhs out of 15.97 lakhs candidates downloaded admit cards in 24 hrs. This indicates that students want exams to be held at any cost." The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2020 [NEET] on September 13 and Joint Entrance Examination Main [JEE] on September 1-6. (ANI)