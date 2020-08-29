55 more people test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 29-08-2020 01:17 IST
Fifty-five more people, including four policemen and eight inmates of a district jail, tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday, an official said. There are 521 active cases in the district, while a total of 1,306 patients have recovered from the infection, according to District Magistrate Selva Kumari.
She said 279 samples were tested for COVID-19, of which 55 came out positive. The fresh cases include four policemen and eight jail inmates, the district magistrate added.
