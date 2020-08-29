President Kovind condoles death of Congress MP H Vasanthakumar

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed his condolences over passing away of Congress MP H Vasanthakumar. "Sad to know the passing of H Vasanthakumar, MP from Kanyakumari. An entrepreneur and social activist, he earned his name in the world of politics and business. His devotion to people's cause in Tamil Nadu was inspiring. Condolences to his family, friends, and followers," the President said in a tweet.

According to Apollo Hospitals Chennai, Vasanthakumar was admitted on August 10 with COVID-19 infection and was treated in the Critical Care Unit for severe COVID pneumonia. Despite all active medical measures, his condition deteriorated gradually due to COVID complication and he passed away on Friday, the hospital said. (ANI)