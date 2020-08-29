SI shot dead himself with his own service gun in Visakhapatnam
A Sub-Inspector of Greyhounds Police department died after he allegedly shot himself with his own service gun in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam on Friday.ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2020 01:40 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 01:40 IST
A Sub-Inspector of Greyhounds Police department died after he allegedly shot himself with his own service gun in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam on Friday. The Sub-Inspector has been identified as Shanumaka Rao.
Bheemili Police Inspector G Srinivasa Rao said, "It will be ascertained if it is accidental firing or suicide. Case filed, probe on." More details awaited (ANI)
