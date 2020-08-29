Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists at J-K's Pulwama

An encounter broke out at Zadoora area of Pulwama on Saturday night between security forces and terrorists. The police and the security forces are carrying out the operation, Kashmir Zone police said.

"Encounter has started at #Zadoora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone police said at 1 am on Saturday. Further details are awaited.

Four terrorists were neutralised and one was captured in Kiloora area of Shopian district in an encounter on Friday, according to Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police Kashmir. (ANI)