J-K: Three unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with police and security forces in the Zadoora area of Pulwama on Saturday, Kashmir Zone Police said. The encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out at 1 am on Saturday.

Incrimination materials including arms and ammunition have been seized from the encounter site and the search operation is underway. "Pulwama encounter -- Update: 03 unidentified terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition seized. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

On Friday, two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kiloora area of Shopian district, police said. (ANI)