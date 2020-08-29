One more COVID-related death in Ladakh, toll reachs 28

One more patient died of coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the death toll due to the disease in the union territory to 28, officials said on Saturday. The patient, who was suffering from various ailments, died at a hospital in Leh district on Friday, they said. This was the 10th COVID-related death in Leh district, while rest of the 18 fatalities had taken place in Kargil district since the outbreak of the disease in March. Ladakh had so far recorded a total of 2,540 positive cases. While 1,742 patients have recovered and subsequently discharged, 798 are still undergoing treatment -- 480 in Leh and 318 in Kargil, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Tsering Motup has stressed for thorough screening and sample collection of each and every inbound passenger entering into Ladakh so that the suspected cases would be identified on spot and further course of action is taken in a proper manner. Motup, along with Sub-divisional Magistrate Drass Asgar Ali and Chief Medical Officer, Kargil, Munawar Hussain Wazir, was inspecting the status of screening, testing and sample collection of inbound passengers traveling into Ladakh at Meenamarg, an official spokesman said.

He said the ADC asked officers concerned to take strict legal action against the inbound passengers not cooperating with the screening and sampling teams. Keeping in view the recent spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, the administrations in both Kargil and Leh districts have intensified the process of screening, testing and sample collection.