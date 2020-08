UP govt transfers 4 IPS officers

Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday transferred four IPS officers, a home department spokesperson said. ADG/IG, PAC Central command, Lucknow Ramkumar has been made ADG cyber crime Lucknow.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Azamgarh, Elamaran G has been made additional DCP Gautam Buddha Nagar, ASP Bulandshahar Gopal Krishna Chaudhary is now additional DCP Lucknow and ASP Varanasi Mohammad Mushtaq has been made ASP Railway Agra, the spokesperson said. Besides, DG, jail administration, Anand Kumar has been given additional charge of civil security, the spokesperson added.