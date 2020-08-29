Cong man held for cheating a businessman from Karnataka

A Congress Youth Wing functionary has been arrested for allegedly cheating a businessman from Karnataka of Rs 10 lakh on the promise of sending textile goods, a few months ago, police said on Saturday. According to police, Hariharasudhan, a Congress Youth wing secretary and resident of Avarampalayam in the city, was contacted by the businessman from the Northern region of Karnataka on trading in textile goods.

Hariharasudhan promised to send the goods through online trading and reportedly took the money, police said. The businessman, who did not receive the goods for more than six months, asked him to return the money, but to no avail, following which a complaint was lodged.

A team of police officials from Karnataka reached here last evening and after producing the congress functionary before a special court took him to their State on transit warrant,police added.