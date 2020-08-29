C'garh gets in-principle nod for upping man-days under MGNREGA

The Centre has given in-principle nod to significantly increase person days allotted to Chhattisgarh for providing employment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme, an official here said on Saturday. The total target of employment generation under the scheme for 2020-21 in the state will now be increased to 15 crore person days from the earlier 13.50 crore person days, the official from the public relations department said.

The Union Rural Development Ministry on Friday gave in-principal approval for increasing 1.50 crore person days under the MGNREGA for the state, he said. Following the influx of migrant labourers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Chhattisgarh, state rural and panchayat development minister T S Singh Deo had asked officials to send a proposal to the Centre for increasing sanctioned man-days under labour budget in the scheme, the official said.

The state has been steadily moving towards achieving the target of employment generation under the MGNREGA and in the first five months of the ongoing fiscal, 70 per cent of the annual target was fulfilled, he said. So far, employment of 9.46 crore person days has been provided in the state, which has helped in keeping the rural economy strong during the lockdown, the official said.

Over 48.70 lakh labourers from more than 26 lakh families have been given employment, while around 79,835 households have availed over 100 days employment, he added.