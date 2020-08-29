Left Menu
Army officer duped of Rs 1.41 cr by cyber fraudsters

The five-member gang of cyber fraudsters lured the officer into investing in a Canadian-based fund company with assured return of Rs 10 crore at the time of maturity 16 years later, it said. A case was registered against the fraudsters after an inquiry into the complaint of the officer prima facie established that he was duped of the huge amount of money, it said in a statement here.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-08-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 18:43 IST
An Army officer here was duped of Rs 1.41 crore by five people posing as Union Finance Ministry officials, the Crime Branch said on Saturday. The five-member gang of cyber fraudsters lured the officer into investing in a Canadian-based fund company with assured return of Rs 10 crore at the time of maturity 16 years later, it said.

A case was registered against the fraudsters after an inquiry into the complaint of the officer prima facie established that he was duped of the huge amount of money, it said in a statement here. The accused have been identified as Vivek Kumar, Shyam Pal and Pushpendar, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, and Jagdish Chander Sharma and Jaikant Kumar, both of Delhi.

In his written complaint, Lt Col Sardar Singh Smotra of Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu said the accused posed as officials of the Union Ministry of Finance and lured him to invest in a Canadian IPO (Initial Public Offer) Investment plan to get Rs 10 crore as return after 16 years maturity period. Lt Col Singh said the accused persons never met him but communicated telephonically and induced him to transfer his money in installments into their accounts through the RTGS.

"The total amount transferred by him into the accounts of these fraudsters is Rs 1.41 cr," the crime branch said..

